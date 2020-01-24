‘You’re a disgrace, Leo’: Taoiseach booed while canvassing in Dublin

By Press Association

The Taoiseach has been booed by some locals while canvassing in the Dublin North West constituency.

It happened as he walked into the Omni Park Shopping Centre in Santry.

Mr Varadkar was challenged on hospital waiting lists, house prices and special education schools during his visit to the shopping centre.

Speaking with voters, Mr Varadkar highlighted the changes his government has brought in over recent years to make health and housing more accessible.

A pensioner speaking to Mr Varadkar challenged him on housing for older people.

“There is some but not at the scale that we need,” he said.

She later told Mr Varadkar he looked much better in real life, to which the Taoiseach noted: “I must look terrible on TV because people keep saying that”.

After meeting shoppers, Leo Varadkar was then confronted by one woman who was angry with the homelessness situation.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” the woman said.

“The homeless here and everything else…the hospitals.

“You’re a disgrace, Leo. An absolute disgrace.”

After leaving Santry, Mr Varadkar headed to Grafton Street, where he took selfies with tourists and bought a bunch of sunflowers.

One voter in Dublin challenged Mr Varadkar on arts funding, which Mr Varadkar says is close to his heart.

“We feel that arts workers are shouldering the burden,” the voter, who did not wish to be named, said.

“I will double the arts funding, I’ve only been Taoiseach two years and funding it up 20% and that’s not a bad start,” Mr Varadkar replied.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk