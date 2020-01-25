Anger over delay in rebuilding Chesty Murray’s shop

“IT WAS knocked very quickly, but it doesn’t have the same speed going back up,” complained cllr John Cassin as he expressed his anger at delays in the rebuilding of 25 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Cllr Cassin asked for an update on the property known as Chesty Murray’s shop, criticising delays in rebuilding the premises following its unauthorised demolition by its owners Slaneygio Limited in 2016. In 2018, the High Court ruled that the demolition was unauthorised and ordered the property to be reconstructed.

Senior executive officer Fiona O’Neill stated that the case had been through both the High Court and the Court of Appeal in 2019. The judgement of the High Court indicated that the owners had three years to rebuild the property and required the employment of a conservation architect, which Ms O’Neill stated had been put in place in the last quarter of 2019.

“We are liaising with the owner and we will have a monitoring role in the reconstruction of the property,” she stated.