Community walkway and café on the cards for Hacketstown

WORK is underway to establish a community café in Hacketstown.

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, community development officer Martina Walsh outlined the progress that’s been made in the east Carlow town.

A trial community café called the Honey Bee was set up over four weeks in November and December at the Core Centre.

It attracted 43 customers on its first day on a cold miserable morning and café takings amounted to €435 for the four weeks.

A building has been purchased in Hacketstown with the aim of setting up a community space that will include a community café.

“We’d love to see it in the community,” said Ms Walsh. “We want to make it a warm and welcoming space.”

Visits have been made to similar cafés in Kiltegan and Rathangan to “learn the processes, challenges and benefits”, according to Ms Walsh.

“The benefits for the community are huge,” she said. They include accessibility and affordability.

She added: “There are huge benefits socially, as it is a social hub for people.”

The café is one aspect of ongoing community development in the area, with Carlow County Development Partnership also involved. A local team of volunteers was established, which in part helped to set up Hacketstown Men’s Shed three months ago.

Work is also underway to establish way trails in the area, while an application is being made for a multi-purpose exercise track.

The fast-growing Hacketstown Running Club is the main force behind the application, but other organisations which are involved include the local Community Games group.

The aim is to have a 400-metre multi-lane track along with a larger track.

When the presentation was open to the floor, the issue of walking on private lands as part of way trails was raised by Fianna Fáil’s John McDonald.

Ms Walsh said the council could not force a landowner to open up their lands with fears about insurance cover.

However, Ms Walsh said that once the walk was registered, it would be covered by insurance and she was happy to let landowners consider it and hopefully come around to the idea.

“We want to make sure it’s done right and it’s safe and secure,” she said.