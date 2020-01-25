Garda appeal as boy, 14, missing from home in Westmeath

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help to find a boy missing in Co Westmeath.

Ronan Quinn, 14, is missing from his home in Athlone since Wednesday night.

Ronan was last seen on the evening of January 22 in Athlone.

He is described as being 5’6” in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffa jacket, black runners and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Greens pledge to spend €50bn on retrofitting homes in election manifesto

Saturday, 25/01/20 - 2:20pm

Gardaí believe man missing from Cork may be in Galway

Saturday, 25/01/20 - 1:30pm

Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Saturday, 25/01/20 - 10:40am