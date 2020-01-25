Greens pledge to spend €50bn on retrofitting homes in election manifesto

The Green Party has committed to spending €50bn on retrofitting homes over the next 20 years.

The party says it would also look at replacing the social welfare system with a non-means-tested Universal Basic Income if in government.

The Green Party is the third party to launch its election manifesto and there are some interesting commitments.

Eamon Ryan has said he will not promise people tax cuts, instead preferring to use that money to invest in public services.

That includes a commitment to a large public housing construction programme, but Eamon Ryan would not set out how many houses he wants to build.

He also said he would not get into auction politics with ideas like a first time buyers SSIA scheme.

On health, the party agrees with the Sláintecare plan proposal for €5bn of extra investment over the next five years.

One number that will raise eyebrows is the €50bn investment planned for home retrofits over the next 20 years, with Eamon Ryan saying it is essential to create the move away from fossil fuels.

The party has big plans for renewables, with targets for 700,000 solar panels on Irish homes.

The party also wants to examine replacing the social welfare system with a non-means-tested universal social income.

While on transport the Greens say they would make public transport free for students and dedicate 20% of the transport budget to walking and cycling.