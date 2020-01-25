Used Christmas trees provide vital cash for innovative scouts

MEMBERS of the 5th Carlow Town Scouts group came up with a great idea on how to do a good turn in the community as well as making a few bob for the organisation. Earlier this month, they decided to collect used Christmas trees and bring them to Powerstown Recycling Centre.

“We dropped about 1,000 flyers in the Pollerton area, asking people if they wanted their tree collected and brought for recycling,” Dean Gilchrist, a leader of the scouts told Around Carlow Town. “We wanted to test the water to see if there was a demand for such a service and to see if we could meet that demand. It was offering a service to the community but it was also a bit of a fundraiser for us. We said that people could make a donation, but some people were very generous in what they gave us.”

Anyone who was interested in getting their tree collected just had to get in touch with the scouts and book it. The scouts then knew what homes to go to and in which estate. In all, three groups of scouts and venturers (the older scouting groups) collected over 50 trees on Saturday 11 January. The pilot plan was so successful that they reckon they’ll do it again next year!

The 5th Carlow Town Scouts are an extremely busy bunch of children and young people. Unfortunately, all the places for new members, even the waiting lists, are booked up. There’s about 150 kids and young members in the group and the only way more youngsters can get involved is if they can recruit more leaders. Full training and garda vetting is organised and if you’d like to get involved, contact them through messaging their Facebook page.