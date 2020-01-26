Ambitious plan will see astro-turf pitch installed at St Pat’s FC

EXCITING times lie ahead for St Patrick’s Boys FC in Graiguecullen with the recent announcement that they will receive sports capital grant funding and LEADER funding this year.

The sports capital funding of €69,383 was announced before Christmas, while the club’s new astro-turf pitch development will be supported by LEADER.

Juvenile secretary Damian Daly is one of those on the committee, which has been working hard for the past 18 months to put the club’s future on solid foundations.

“We are developing a new full-sized astro-turf pitch and a walking track around the grounds, which will be 500m long,” says Damian. “That eventually will have lights on it, but the initial cost of the astro-turf pitch is such that the lights will be installed in phase two of the development.”

The estimated cost of the project is €440,000 and the club is expected to fund 25% of that amount, with LEADER supporting the rest.

“We are lucky enough that we had two large contributions made to the club recently, one from a private individual and another from a group, which has given our fundraising efforts a good start,” says Damian.

The club will also be taking out a loan and running a number of fundraisers, including a ‘Bonus Ball Lotto’, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

“Bonus Ball is run through Clubforce, which is an app we use to register our players. It’s all GDPR compliant and people can sign up for €2 a week either on the app or with committee members.”

It’s always a struggle for sports clubs to develop a steady income stream, especially during the off-season and the club believes the lotto will be a solid fundraiser throughout the year.

“Our season runs from the end of August to May, so we have June, July and August when there is very little money coming in. This will help to bridge that.”

The sports capital funding is ring-fenced for two separate projects: the development of two new dressing rooms for girls alongside extra disabled facilities and the purchase of a new lawnmower for the club.

Building work is expected to start at the end of the season in May, with work on the new astro-turf pitch due to start later in the summer.

“The committee has been meeting at least once a week for the last 18 months,” he says. “We’ve been dealing with engineers and planning consultants. We’re in a special area of conservation and we’re in a flood zone, which all means extra reports. So we’ve been busy but we’re hoping we’ll be able to kick on with things now.”

The club continues to thrive with membership of over 250, including about 60 adults, over 170 juveniles and 25 more in the soccer-for-tots programme.

Damian says the ethos is one of playing good football and making sure the young players enjoy themselves.

“We have very nice kids and very nice parents involved. Not all our teams are the best, but they all play attractive football. As long as the kids are having fun and developing as individuals, that’s the main thing