Food donation project hits major milestone

EVERY little does indeed help, as quarter-of-a-million meals have been donated to local community groups by Tesco.

The supermarket giant reached its milestone through its Tesco Surplus Food Donations programme, in partnership with FoodCloud, with ten-million meals being donated nationwide.

In Carlow, Tesco stores have donated 249,304 meals to local community groups, including Carlow Day Care Centre, Carlow Senior Citizens’ Association, Monastery Hostel SVP, Christ Foundations Sanctuary, Carlow and more.

In 2014, Tesco Ireland became the country’s first retailer to launch a national surplus food donation programme with FoodCloud, working together to redirect perfectly good food from waste to support those experiencing food poverty across Ireland. Tesco Ireland’s 151 stores offer surplus food for donation on every operating day of the year, donating the equivalent of 45,000 meals a week.

The ten-million meals donated have saved 4,236 tonnes of perfectly edible food from waste. In monetary terms, these donations have an estimated food value of more than €12,708,874, allowing charitable causes to save on costs associated with their food bills to invest in much-needed additional support services.