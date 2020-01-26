  • Home >
Gardaí waiting for post-mortem results for three children found dead in Dublin house

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley

Gardaí are awaiting post-mortem results on the bodies of three children found dead at a house in Dublin on Friday night.

Gardaí named them as Conor, aged nine, Darragh, aged seven, and three-year-old, Carla McGinley.

Their bodies were found at around 7.45pm Friday night, when gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

A female relative, in her 40s, was found at the scene and is receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.

Around 150 people, including many of the children’s classmates, turned out for a special mass at St Finian’s Church in Newcastle yesterday.

A book of condolences also opens today in the church.

