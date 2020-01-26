Men’s and women’s sheds to get €5,000

FUNDING of €5,236 has been allocated to local men’s and women’s sheds this week.

Deputy Pat Deering confirmed that, nationally, 372 men’s and women’s sheds have been allocated a total of €500,000 to support the important community work done by these groups.

“I am delighted to confirm that €1,568 has been allocated to Borris for canteen facilities, tools and equipment; €1,568 to Carlow for the installation of a fire alarm system; Tullow will receive €1,000 to upgrade a building; and €1,100 to Leighlin for the upgrading of a building and safety equipment,” stated deputy Deering.

“This funding will support these excellent local projects in the contribution they make to our local area. This capital funding will enable individual men’s and women’s sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants,” he said.

“I am delighted to see that women’s sheds have also received funding from the government for the first time. I hope the number of women’s sheds continues to grow in the coming years.

“Men’s and women’s sheds have become a vital element in the fabric of our communities and have done so much to tackle social isolation,” he concluded.