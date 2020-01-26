Status yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditions

  • Home >
Sunday, January 26, 2020

A status yellow weather warning for snow and icy conditions is in place across the west and north of the country tonight.

Connacht, Cavan and Donegal are affected by the alert from Met Éireann which will see cold and wintry weather across the country, with showers of hail, sleet and snow in places.

Some showers of snow are likely in parts of Ulster and Connacht, especially on high ground as widespread showers turn wintry, according to the Met Éireann.

There is also a risk of thunder, mainly on Atlantic coasts.

Lowest temperatures -1 to +2 degrees, with frost and ice in sheltered areas.

The warning is place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Mayo County Council is urging motorists to be aware of gritter vehicles on the road.

