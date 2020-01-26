Tom Jones praises Irish talent on The Voice UK as Cork and Galway natives take to the stage

By Breda Graham

Tom Jones has praised the mountain of Irish talent appearing on this year’s The Voice UK as Cork native Elly O’Keeffe and Galway man Brian Corbett wowed the studio audience on last night’s show.

31-year-old Elly’s rendition of River by Leon Bridges was described as the “warm hug we all need” on social media where she was highly praised.

Ahead of her performance in week four of the blind auditions, the teacher who lives in London, said:

“I’m very excited about being given the opportunity to just go out and sing this great song, do the best version I can do to just get that turn.”

Coaches Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs all turned their chairs for the Cork native in the last minute before she stuck to her gut and chose to join Team Tom.

In some competitive pitching from the coaches, Sir Tom Jones told Elly: “We all think that you’ve something special and we love what you do and you’re coming through loud and clear.

“If you came with me I would do the best that I can for you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brian Corbett turned the chair of Olly Murs after his performance of Ed Sheeran’s Give Me Love.

In a post on Instagram, the 29-year-old bartender said that he had dreamt of a moment like this his whole life.

“When you dream of moments like this all your life and it becomes a reality is something I’ve never experienced.

“Gonna really go for this now and make this journey a long one! Thanks Olly Murs for letting the young Irish lad make this happen, go on the lad,” he posted.

The Voice UK returns on Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.