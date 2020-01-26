Weather warning for seven counties while Met Éireann advises rest of country on snow

By Denise O’Donoghue

Seven counties have been issued with a weather warning for snow and icy conditions, while a weather advisory is in place for the rest of the country from this evening.

The advisory is valid from 6pm today until 3pm Tuesday.

Cold and wintry weather will develop from this evening across the country, with showers of hail, sleet and snow in places.

Snow showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground, according to Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning affects Cavan, Donegal and all of Connacht.

Tonight and on Monday morning, wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground.

The warning is valid from 6pm today until 11am tomorrow.