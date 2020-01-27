Chinese student in isolation in Waterford amid coronavirus fears

By Denise O’Donoghue

A Chinese student who travelled to Ireland from Wuhan in recent days has been isolated as a “precautionary measure” amid coronavirus fears.

The patient, who is a student at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), arrived in Ireland yesterday, having left Wuhan before the city was locked down and is showing no symptoms of the virus.

“A student arrived in Waterford on Sunday having left Wuhan some days ago before the city was closed,” WIT said in a statement.

“He is not ill and as a precaution he has agreed not to attend college and stay in his accommodation by himself for the time being.”

WIT has stressed that this is completely precautionary and the student is in self-isolation.

The college says it has been in touch with the HSE and is being directed by them.

HSE has confirmed it is aware of the situation.

“The HSE’s Public Health Dept. in the South East is aware of the situation and is working closely with Waterford Institute of Technology.”

The measure comes as the death toll in China rose to 80.