Patient advocate Mark Molloy resigns from HSE board after six months

Roisín and Mark Molloy

A leading patient advocate who has resigned from the HSE board after only six months says he feels “let down” by the Taoiseach and Health Minister.

Mark and Roisín Molloy’s son, Mark, died shortly after birth at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, in 2012.

The Molloys have campaigned since for greater accountability and patient representation in the health service.

One of two patient advocates on the board of the HSE, Mark Molloy resigned after only six months.

According to the Irish Times, he made the decision in protest at what he called the “tokenistic” treatment of patients in the health service.

He says he feels “let down” by the Taoiseach and Health Minister over the under-funding of the national maternity strategy.

“By not having a veto on significant board decisions that we had issue with given our in depth knowledge of the intricacies of the working of the HSE or the processes by which these decisions were made, we were by extension being complicit in these decisions,” Mr Molloy said in a statement.

“While Mark has resigned from the HSE board, we will continue to work from the outside to achieve our objectives and a system that is patient-centred through Roisín’s involvement on the Slainte Care advisory council.”