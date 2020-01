There are 554 people are on trolleys and waiting for hospital beds this morning.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, 390 are waiting in the emergency department, while 164 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There are three children waiting on trolleys in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, and one child aged under 16 waiting for a bed in Cork University Hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 73

Cork University Hospital – 47

South Tipperary General Hospital – 46