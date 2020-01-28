Huntington Castle in line for top breakfast award

CLONEGAL’S Huntington Castle has been shortlisted for a gong at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards, in association with Filter Ireland.

Taking place on Monday 17 February at the Inter Continental Dublin, the Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike. The awards will be attended by representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations as well as special guest, chef and author Rachel Allen.

Now in their fourth year, the Irish Breakfast Awards are regarded as among the most important food awards in Ireland, due to their independent, anonymous assessment process and the industry standards they promote.