Wonderful turnout for Castledermot run

A FANTASTIC crowd – estimated between 450 and 500 people – turned out in Castledermot on Sunday 19 January to shake off the cobwebs of winter and take part in Rundermot’s annual 5km and 10km fun run, jog or walk for mental health. The event at 11am, which also featured a kids’ dash half-an-hour beforehand, kicked off at Castledermot GAA grounds and attracted young and old – some pushing buggies – who took to the road to enjoy the fresh January air.

Rundermot’s Siobhan Phelan, who said it was their third year to stage the fundraiser, explained that there was a great atmosphere on the day and described it as a social and community event; medals are only given out for the kids’ dash.

Alongside a free raffle, music by DJ Fuzzy and massage with Anne Lacey, there were plenty of refreshments for participants afterwards in the form of sandwiches, biscuits, cakes and a cup of tea. Anything that was left over was donated to the homeless in Athy.

Funds from the mental health run were once again raised in aid of Abbeyview on the Tullow Road in Castledermot; proceeds from the previous two events helped the day centre to officially open its garden last year. It’s a great facility for service users to enjoy – a safe, secure and private area where they can go for a short walk or take some time out, be outdoors and engage in nature or some gardening.

Siobhan agreed that it was great for the running club to be able to support a local facility. “Mental health is a big issue,” she said, noting that running is great for mental health and that, for some, January can be a tough time of year. “We just find that people are really supportive of mental health at that time of the year … it’s just a great community event.”

For more information about Rundermot Running Club, visit rundermot.wordpress.com or email rundermot@gmail.com