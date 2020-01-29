‘Cracking’ in lift means drivers will have to take NCT in two visits until issue resolved

The NCT has suspended the use of lifts at its 47 test centres around the country due to concerns over cracking.

Inspections have been taking place in recent days after “signs of cracking” were found in almost 50 lifts in the North.

The same company supplies lifts in the Republic of Ireland and an initial inspection by the NCT has found cracks in one lift.

It has now ordered their use be suspended and a full audit take place to establish the extent of the problem.

Drivers due for an NCT will still be able to take two-thirds of the test, but will have to return and take the final part once the issue has been resolved.

In a statement on its website, NCTS said: “NCTS have made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across the NCTS network with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed.

“NCTS were recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated.”

The statement continues: “All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal.

“The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.

“Customers will incur no additional costs as part of this process.

“Our priority at this point and time is for the safety of our staff and our customer’s property. We do sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”