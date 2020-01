Firefighters from Meath and Dublin have joined forces to tackle an industrial fire in north County Dublin.

Photo via Meath Fire Service on Twitter.

Crews from Ashbourne, Dunshaughlin and Navan are at the scene in The Naul along with units from Balbriggan and Skerries.

Pictures posted on social media shortly after 9pm show the interior of the building in flame with its roof caving in.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured in the blaze.