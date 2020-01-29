Gardaí charge woman in her 40s in connection with deaths of three children

A woman in her 40s has been charged in connection with the deaths of three children in Co. Dublin.

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley pictured with their mother and father. Photo issued by An Garda Siochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley

Nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh, and three-year-old Carla McGinley were found dead at a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle on Friday evening.

The woman was found by gardaí close to the scene, and had since been receiving medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

However, she was taken into custody yesterday on suspicion of murder.

She is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.