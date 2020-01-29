  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí charge woman in her 40s in connection with deaths of three children

Gardaí charge woman in her 40s in connection with deaths of three children

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

A woman in her 40s has been charged in connection with the deaths of three children in Co. Dublin.

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley pictured with their mother and father. Photo issued by An Garda Siochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley

Nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh, and three-year-old Carla McGinley were found dead at a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle on Friday evening.

The woman was found by gardaí close to the scene, and had since been receiving medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

However, she was taken into custody yesterday on suspicion of murder.

She is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Threshold: Landlords trying to get round Rent Pressure Zones with additional fees

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 4:00pm

‘They don’t know the reality’: Artist living with ME says candidates need to listen to those who are disabled

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 3:50pm

Social Democrats propose tax breaks for artists in latest manifesto

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 1:00pm