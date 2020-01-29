Manhunt underway in Wexford after men fired ‘warning shoots’ when approached by gardaí

By Cormac O’Keeffe

Armed garda units are trying to locate a car carrying two men who fired a number of “warning shots” when approached by uniformed gardaí in north Wexford this morning.

It is not yet clear if the shots were aimed at the gardaí or their car, or were discharged into the air, but sources said the intention was to “warn off” the officers.

The members, who had arrived in a marked patrol car, were not physically injured and called for immediate backup.

Garda HQ has issued an alert seeking sightings of the car the gunmen fled in but have urged people not to approach the males and to ring 999 with information.

Gardaí are trying to firm up a description of the car – said to be a dark grey/black Skoda Fabia car, or similar.

The incident is understood to have occurred on the outskirts of Gorey, in the Craanford area, at around 8am.

It is thought that the car the men were in had been in the area for a while and that some locals believed they were acting in a suspicious manner and rang gardaí.

A patrol car was dispatched and when it arrived and the members arrived the warning shots were discharged.

Sources said that while full details were not yet available that at least two shots were discharged to warn off the gardaí.

Gardaí do not yet know what the pair were up to in the area and investigations are being conducted.

It is understood that armed units, including from the Emergency Response Unit and the regional Armed Support Unit, are trying to locate the vehicle.

A statement issued by Garda HQ said: “Gardaí in North Wexford are urgently looking to trace a dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen with two male occupants on board in the North Wexford / Gorey Town/ Clogh areas.

“These males may have been involved in an armed incident in Gorey earlier today.

“Members of the public with information are asked to call 999.

“Do not approach these males or the vehicle.

“Further updates will follow.”