INMO: 540 patients on trolleys today, including five children

540 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 381 waiting in the emergency department, while 159 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

These figures include five children in emergency departments, with four in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and one child in University Hospital Galway.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected facility, with 58 people without beds, according to the INMO.

That is followed by 55 at University Hospital Limerick and 42 at South Tipperary General Hospital.