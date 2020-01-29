Lotto luck provides new playground at local primary school

HARD work, a little luck and a big dollop of imagination have all gone into the creation of a wonderful new playground for the youngsters in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál.

For many years, staff and management harboured the dream of installing a top-quality playground which could be used by all pupils from junior infants to sixth class. That dream became a reality when the school won the top prize of €20,000 in the parish lotto, enabling them to surmount the heretofore prohibitive cost. This injection of funds boosted the amount that had been raised by their extremely hard-working parents’ council, spear-headed by chairperson Eileen Doran and secretary Martina Holden.

“The resulting playground, costing €35,000, has been an absolutely wonderful addition to our school. Crucially, it is suited to all our pupils,” principal Bernie Murphy told Around Carlow Town. “Great credit must be given to board of management members Niall Broderick and Paul Lyons, whose expertise ensured the success of the project. The playground, which was installed by Kompan, has proved to be a resounding success and very much worth the wait.”

The playground was further enhanced by a wonderful mural that’s installed on a shelter in the yard. Called A clean marine is the perfect scene, it’s made up of hundreds of recycled plastic bottle tops. Artist Gala Hutton, who teaches art in the school, designed the art work and directed the children in its creation.

It was a huge team effort because the pupils spent months collecting the tops before sorting them into different colour categories.

The whole project was created as part of the school’s bid for an eighth green flag to raise awareness about the use of plastics and pollution. Gala said it was a wonderful project to be involved with, while the children themselves relished taking part.