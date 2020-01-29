Old Leighlin residents hatch green energy master plan

THE people of Old Leighlin have carved their own bit of history by becoming Carlow’s first green community with the development of an energy master plan.

The community secured hard-fought grant aid of €10,000 with the support of Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP) to complete the ambitious project for their local community.

The aid is coming from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The energy master plan will survey and document a community’s energy consumption and will also highlight buildings and areas where alterations and improvements can be made to upgrade energy efficiency and reduce consumption in the community. The appointed consultant will collect local energy data through desk study analysis, energy audits of buildings, as well as establishing a building energy rating (BER) for a representative sample of homes in the area.

A public meeting for the Old Leighlin community will next be held on Tuesday 11 February at 7.30pm in the local community hall. It will address specific queries and will give people the opportunity to participate in the scheme.

Old Leighlin’s success can be traced back to a meeting held in Bagenalstown three years ago, when CCDP facilitated an information workshop to inform communities across the county about the availability of national grant aid to complete energy master plans. Following this workshop, the people of Old Leighlin came together and held a public information meeting which was well attended.

The locals knew they were on to something. The positive energy in the room was palpable and with that a clear vision emerged ‒ to establish Old Leighlin as an energy-efficient community. The local group worked in collaboration with CCDP to submit an application to SEAI. In October 2019, good news was received: the Old Leighlin community had secured a grant of €10,000 to complete an energy master plan.

Alice O’Leary, a committee member from Old Leighlin, said: “We are really delighted to have got this far. The support from the community and from CCDP at each and every step made the difference. They supported and enabled us to focus on the next step rather than get overwhelmed by the whole project, which still seems enormous to us. I have to say that while the detail required for the application worried people within the community at the start, bit by bit we found the confidence to keep going.”

Mary Lawlor, chief executive of Carlow County Development Partnership, extended her congratulations to the community of Old Leighlin.

“It is great that Old Leighlin secured the grant aid to complete an energy master plan. They really deserve it. We look forward to continuing our work with the Old Leighlin community and indeed with the other communities that are midway through their application to secure grant aid for their energy master plan.”