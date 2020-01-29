Tara is wedding planner of the year

A CARLOW wedding planner who set up her business just two years ago was named Ireland’s best recently.

Tara Fitzgerald’s Planned by Tara was crowned Wedding Planner of the Year at the Irish Wedding Awards in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin. Planned by Tara gained its reputation by providing destination weddings in Malta and has been growing since it was established.

“I was thrilled with the nomination and I could not believe I had won it,” she said. “It was complete shock and disbelief. It is a great honour to receive it.”

The nomination was based on a voting process with the support of clients and suppliers. Once the Fenagh woman made the shortlist, she had to submit a portfolio that included testimonials, how she had developed her business and a showcase of her work.

Before moving into wedding planning, Tara had a ten-year career as a quality specialist in the pharmaceutical industry, which has helped to mark herself out.

“I think I have achieved an awful lot in a short period of time, employing strategies which have allowed me to grow.”

It’s the combination of the professional and personal touch that has led Tara to where she is.

“I’d be very forensic and methodical, but it’s also about building relationships with people. You are working 12 or 18 months with a couple. You become more important than a best man or maid of honour. You really need to be as close as family, but also have that professional boundary.”

Business has been expanding in recent times, with Tara attracting more clients in the last three months than the previous 12. Tara hopes to expand her business with a focus on domestic Irish-based weddings.