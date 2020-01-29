Woman, 40s, arrested after suspected heroin seizure

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a woman in Dublin after seizing a crossbow and what appears to be approximately €2,500-worth of heroin.

On Tuesday at approximately 8.45pm, gardaí searched a house in the Summerhill area.

Suspected heroin with an estimated street value of approximately €2,500 and a crossbow firearm, which is now subject of technical examination, were seized during the search.

A woman aged in her 40s was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to this incident.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Manhunt underway in Wexford after men fired ‘warning shoots’ when approached by gardaí

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 11:00am

INMO: 540 patients on trolleys today, including five children

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 10:40am

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of three children in Dublin remains in custody

Wednesday, 29/01/20 - 9:00am