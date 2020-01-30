Double win for Shapla at Just Eat food awards

SHAPLA, an Indian restaurant on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow last week scooped two gongs, including Best Curry in Ireland, at this year’s Just Eat national food awards.

The popular eatery also won an award for Best Takeaway in Leinster, which was announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Number Twenty Two restaurant, Dublin.

“We’re delighted! It’s great for our business, we have very loyal customers,” Alim Kabir, the owner of Shapla, told The Nationalist. The restaurant is one of the longest-established in Carlow town, having first opened in 28 years ago, with Alim taking over the business in 2012.

The awards were developed by the Just Eat company, which is a phone app that allows customers to order, pay and arrange delivery of their food from local takeaway restaurants. The nominees and ultimate winners are decided by public ballot, with more than 17,300 votes registered over the past number of weeks. Shortlisted representatives from all over Ireland joined Just Eat last Tuesday night, when the winners were announced.

Saba To Go in Rathmines was crowned Ireland’s favourite takeaway, with Camile Thai in Phibsboro, Dublin winning this year’s inaugural Best Takeaway Sustainability Award.

Macari 101 in Naas scooped the best takeaway accolade and, among the 25 winners, a branch of McDonald’s in Swords took home the gong for best breakfast.