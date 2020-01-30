€7.7m Lotto jackpot shared between two tickets sold in Dublin

Last night’s Lotto jackpot of €7,773,998 was shared between two winners and the National Lottery has this morning revealed that both winning tickets were sold in Dublin.

After choosing the winning Lotto numbers – 1, 3, 20, 22, 39 and 44 with the bonus number of 16 – Ireland’s newest millionaires will split the jackpot with each player winning €3,886,999.

This is the first Lotto jackpot won in 2020.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the two winning stores tomorrow and said: “It is incredible luck for our Dublin players.

We are now appealing for anybody who may have purchased their Lotto tickets in Dublin in the last number of days to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won one of these tickets worth €3,886,999 each.

“With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this win sink in”.

It is the first time the Lotto jackpot has been shared since May 2017 when a €12.3m Lotto jackpot was shared between two players in Donegal and Westmeath.

Meanwhile, the jackpot was close to being shared three ways as another Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus ball – one number short of splitting the jackpot with these two lucky Dublin winners.

This winning ticket, worth €46,714 was sold online.

The National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you are the winner of one of these prizes, be sure to sign the back of your ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize.

“Also, if you play online be sure to check your emails to see if you are the lucky winner of the tidy sum of €46,714.”