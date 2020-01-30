Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The three children found dead in Dublin last week will be laid to rest tomorrow.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at their home in Newcastle last Friday, January 24th.

A Mass of the Angels will be held in the Church of The Holy Family in Rathcoole at 11 am tomorrow.

It will be followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, or Happy Feet Early Learning Centre in Rathcoole.

