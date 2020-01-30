Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Tallaght man

Laurence Bryan

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man missing since Tuesday.

Laurence Bryan, 39, is been missing from the Tallaght area.

He is described as being 5’9″ of broad build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Laurence has a large distinctive scar of the back his neck.

It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Laurence’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Laurence or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.