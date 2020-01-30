Gardaí declare war on drugs

GARDAÍ in Carlow have ramped up their war against drugs and have seized almost €40,000 worth of illegal substances, including cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and heroin over the past 11 days.

They particularly targeted the student drugs market on Sunday evening, when they raided a house in College Green, Carlow and seized almost €10,000 worth of drugs, including €5,460 worth of ketamine, €3,150 worth of cocaine and €840 worth of MDMA. A 22-year-old man was arrested and questioned in relation to the haul.

That incident follows €22,000 worth of cocaine that was seized in a residential house in Rathvilly during a planned search by the divisional drugs unit. In another targeted operation, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged after he was found with cocaine worth €2,800 in Carlow town on Friday 17 January, while five days later, a further €2,000 worth of cannabis was uncovered at a house on Tullow Road, Carlow.

Garda activity in their war against drugs in Carlow has increased in recent weeks as they target specific locations and individuals. The raids come as the divisional drugs unit has increased, with four new gardaí appointed in the past fortnight. Their addition means that the local drugs squad has more members then ever before and is now one of the biggest divisional drugs units outside of the major urban centres.

“We’re finding a lot of coke and cannabis because they’re being used on a recreational basis. They’re having a devastating effect on people’s lives,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist.

The increased anti-drugs activity comes as a direct order by Chief Superintendant Dominic Hayes, who told joint policing committees in Carlow and Kilkenny that the gardaí would ramp up their battle against illegal drugs.

“Chief Superintendant Hayes gave a commitment to tackle the drugs problem head-on,” the spokesperson continued. “Tackling drugs is one of the biggest challenges for gardaí today.”

Not only do the gardaí plan on directly targeting suspects’ addresses, the road policing division will up the ante against drug driving while an educational programme warning young people about the dangers of drug use will also be expanded.