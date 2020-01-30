Lions club and SVDP say thank you

MEMBERS of Carlow Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered their time or donated food or cash to their Christmas food appeal.

An astonishing 618 food hampers were collated and distributed across the county, involving a massive effort from volunteers from the start to finish. The value of the food delivered in the hampers is conservatively estimated at €29,000, while bringing a little joy into the lives of those most in need at Christmas.

“Thanks a million to the people of Carlow for helping us to reach our target of 618 hampers for our Christmas Food Appeal of 2019. It is astonishing that we need so many hampers despite the prosperity and affluence of our society in Ireland today,” said John O’Donovan from the Lions Club.

Teams of people collected food donations at supermarkets across Carlow town during the two weeks in the run-up to Christmas. Cash donations were used to buy perishable goods like fresh meat, which was then added to the hampers just prior to delivery. Members of the Lions Club were astonished by the incredible generosity of some people, including a bunch of young men who presented volunteer Ann Kavanagh with two trolleys full of goodies at one of the supermarkets. This was the second year in a row that the young friends presented the Lions Club with food they bought especially for the appeal.

Carlow Lions is responsible for the overall organisation of the food appeal, in co-operation with the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Collecting and distributing over 600 hampers was no easy task and involved three stages.

The collection points at the supermarkets were manned by Lions Cub members, SVDP volunteers, friends and friends of friends. The boys from the Peace and Justice group at St Mary’s Academy CBS play a crucial role at this stage and the Lions Club would like to acknowledge the part they played.

Packing the hampers is the most tedious part of the operation in that every hamper has to have an equal share and has to be packed properly to maximise the space available in the hampers. This work is supervised by the Lions and SVDP and is carried out by students from the CBS, St Leo’s College, Tyndall College, Presentation College and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.

The final act was the distribution of the 618 hampers, which is carried out by the members of SVDP on the Sunday before Christmas, just in time for the big day.

Between collection, packing and distribution, the 300 people involved volunteer 1,500 hours of their time.

“Sincere thanks go to all who volunteer to make this possible and especially to the students of the various schools, whose help is invaluable. Let’s hope that they will remember this for the rest of their lives. And a very big thank you to the people of Carlow for your very generous contributions,” concluded John.