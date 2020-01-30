‘We need more’: Gardaí renew appeal for information on Cork murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne have spoken to a man in Romania.

Mr Dunne’s body was discovered in a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road, Cork on December 28 last.

Gardaí have completed their door-to-door enquiries and have gathered CCTV evidence from the surrounding areas.

They have taken numerous statements including one from a man in Romania.

““We would like to thank those who have come forward and provided us with vital information into this horrific murder, but we need more,” said Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin.

“Anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, I would ask that they pick up the phone and contact us.”

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the Boreenmanna Road area of Cork city between 7pm and midnight on Friday 27 December, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing with several lines of enquiry still to be pursued.