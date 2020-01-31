Carlow girl to feature on TG4 show about life-threatening allergies

A TEN-OLD-YEAR girl from Carlow town who suffers from life-threatening allergies will feature on a documentary on TG4 tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Hallie Nolan is allergic to eggs, all nuts, animals, sesame seeds, dust, cut grass and pollen, while also suffering from asthma and hay fever. Her allergic reactions are so strong that her body is in danger of going into anaphylactic shock, where her airwaves swell up within seconds, endangering her life.

Her mother Lisa told The Nationalist that Hallie was just two years’ old when she suffered her first anaphylactic shock after accidentally eating a piece of chocolate. Since then, she’s developed more and more severe reactions to food, grass, animals and other everyday elements of life and has to carry a shot of adrenaline that has to be injected into her body immediately if she goes into shock.

The Gaelscoil Cheatharlach pupil has to take multitudes of medications, including tablets, sprays and ointments before she even sets foot outside her house to go to school every morning. Going to school, playing with her friends, eating out or even going shopping are potentially dangerous activities for the young girl.

“With allergies, you’re learning all the time because you’re dealing with the unknown,” explained Lisa. “I’ve been learning about them since she was born, so I set up a Facebook page called Irish Allergy Support to talk to other people. We’re a network of people who support each other now; we’re there for each other.”

Documentary maker Máire Moriarty contacted Lisa about Hallie’s precarious allergies and now she’s appearing in a programme called Tabú Ailléirgí/ Allergies tomorrow night.

Now, more than ever, people have to go about their daily lives battling allergies and the documentary explores personal stories and the medical interventions that are a feature of survival.

Lisa is extremely proud of her brave daughter and her decision to appear on television to raise awareness about the dangers of allergies. “She’s a great child, she takes it all on the chin,” smiled Lisa.

Ailléirí/Allergies will be broadcast on TG4 at 9.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday 29 January.