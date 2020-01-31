Fr Paul Dempsey is Carlow’s first bishop in more than 130 years

A CARLOW native was yesterday appointed bishop of the Diocese of Achonry – the first Carlow bishop in over 130 years. Fr Paul Dempsey was declared a bishop by Pope Francis at a special announcement in the Vatican yesterday, making him the first bishop from the county in 131 years. The last Carlow-appointed cleric to that high office was Bishop Comerford from Brown Street, Carlow.

Fr Dempsey was born in Carlow, the youngest of four children to the late Tony and Berry Dempsey, and is currently parish priest in Newbridge. The diocese of Achonry is located in the west of Ireland and consists of 23 parishes in counties Roscommon, Mayo and Sligo.

At Mass yesterday in the Cathedral of the Annunciation and St Nathy, Ballaghderreen, Co Roscommon, which was celebrated by Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, 48-year-old Fr Dempsey reflected on Pope Francis’s announcement.

“The beginning of that new chapter started with a phone call from Archbishop Okolo on Monday morning, 16 December, a phone call that would change my life,” said Fr Dempsey. “Archbishop Okolo and I met later that day and he informed me that Pope Francis wished to appoint me as bishop of Achonry. I’m still not over the shock,” he added.

In 1978, the Dempsey family moved from Carlow to Athy, where Paul was educated by the Christian Brothers at primary and secondary level. He joined the seminary in 1989. His studies took place in the Milltown Institute, Dublin, Carlow College and All Hallows College, Dublin. During his formation for the priesthood, his mother Berry died from cancer in February 1994 and his father Tony died suddenly 12 days later.

He was ordained to the priesthood in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow by Bishop Laurence Ryan on 6 July 1997.

Fr Paul’s first appointment was as curate in Clane and Rathcoffey Parish, Co Kildare. After seven years he moved to Kildare town as curate and was also appointed youth director and vocations director for the diocese by Bishop Jim Moriarty. In 2008, Fr Dempsey completed an honours master’s degree in theology in the area of faith and culture. On completion of his studies in 2009, Fr Paul took up his appointment as curate in the parish cluster of Naas, Sallins and Two-Mile-House.

In August 2014, Bishop Denis Nulty appointed Fr Dempsey to Newbridge Parish and also as ‘vicar forane’ for the Kildare and Leighlin North Deanery, consisting of 17 parishes.

On 1 September 2015, he was appointed parish priest of Newbridge and administrator of Caragh and Prosperous parishes.