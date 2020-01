Passengers disembark from the plane carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The civilian passenger plane chartered to carry British evacuees from Wuhan has landed at RAF Brize Norton.

It is being reported that there are three Irish nationals on board the plane.

Eighty-three Britons are on board the Wamos Air Boeing 747, which will later fly on to Spain carrying the remaining 27 passengers – all non-UK nationals.

