Three arrested in connection with Dublin burglaries

Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in the Blackrock area of Dublin.
Last night Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght noticed a car acting suspiciously, before beginning to follow it on the M50.
It was then abandoned on the M1 with four people fleeing on foot.
A man in his 20s and two teenage boys were arrested a short distance away and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.
However, Gardaí are still looking for a fourth person.
One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while property from one of the burglaries was recovered on the M50.