Three arrested in connection with Dublin burglaries

Friday, January 31, 2020

Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in the Blackrock area of Dublin.

Last night Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght noticed a car acting suspiciously, before beginning to follow it on the M50.

It was then abandoned on the M1 with four people fleeing on foot.

A man in his 20s and two teenage boys were arrested a short distance away and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

However, Gardaí are still looking for a fourth person.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while property from one of the burglaries was recovered on the M50.

