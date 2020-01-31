Wendy Hamilton named as new boss of Netwatch Group

NETWATCH Group has announced the appointment of Wendy Hamilton as CEO of the Carlow-headquartered company.

Ms Hamilton joined the company as chief operations officer in 2012 with responsibility for its core markets. Following the formation of Netwatch Group in 2018, she led a successful integration of the company’s award-winning technology across new organisations in the USA and in Britain. Most recently, she was vice-president of global operations for the Netwatch Group, based out of the company’s HQ in Carlow.

As CEO of Netwatch Group, Ms Hamilton will lead the company as it consolidates growth across its key markets and continues to invest in building the most technologically advanced remote monitoring solutions. She succeeds David Walsh as CEO, who continues to serve the company as board director.

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO of Netwatch Group and to continue representing the excellent people who work here,” said Ms Hamilton.

“Ireland is the bedrock of our innovation in remote monitoring visual technologies and it is wonderful to see the impact of that innovative spirit across the group. Netwatch has ambitious global plans, but it is always local communities that make the difference in business – communities of employees, customers and business partners,” she added.

David Walsh stated that as the group continues its international expansion, “I’m delighted and proud as a shareholder and founder that Wendy is stepping into the CEO role. I know that all members of the board are looking forward to working with her.”