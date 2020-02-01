Defibrillator vandalised at New Oak Community Centre

A COMMUNITY worker has spoken of her dismay following the senseless damage of a life-saving defibrillator.

The defibrillator at New Oak Community Centre was vandalised, with the door and control panel damaged. The vital equipment had just been installed last September following a community fundraising effort which yielded €3,000. The full extent of repairs won’t be known until an inspection by a defibrillator provider today (Tuesday). The defibrillator box is a specialised heated and coded unit.

However, Sharon Parker Byrne, manager of the New Oak Community Centre, said a fundraiser was already scheduled to cover the repairs and to install a camera over the defibrillator box to deter a repeat scenario.

“We are very disappointed it’s done. It’s a life-saving piece of equipment,” she said. “This could be the time that someone needs it. That would be our fear. It was fundraising by the community and centre here that got the box and defibrillator here.”

It’s not known exactly when the box was damaged, as it was only detected on a routine test.

“The odds of finding the culprit are very slim,” said Sharon.

It’s believed the box received a blow, breaking the door and causing a fault in the control panel.

There have been offers of donations following the vandalism and there is going to be a Valentine’s raffle with tickets going on sale this Friday at the New Oak Centre and from residents. The defibrillator was insured, but a claim would lead to a substantial increase in premium for the community centre.

“We just can’t afford that. We are a non-profit organisation,” said Sharon.

Sharon added: “The equipment was got for people of Carlow, not just New Oak … There was a lot of time spent fundraising, but it was a community effort. The people of Carlow are fantastic for supporting things like this.”