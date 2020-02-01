  • Home >
  • National News >
  • €1 deposit to be charged on drinks cups at Aviva Stadium today

€1 deposit to be charged on drinks cups at Aviva Stadium today

Saturday, February 01, 2020

A deposit scheme will be introduced at the Aviva Stadium for drinks cups at today’s Six Nations match.

A one euro charge will apply that’s refundable for the reusable cup to stop the use of single-use plastics at the ground.

There will also be no sachets of food condiments – and instead dispensers to reduce the amount of waste.

Martin Murphy, Stadium Director, said they want to continue to reduce the Aviva Stadium’s carbon footprint.

“We’re trying to eliminate single-use plastic,” he said.

“The two initiatives we have are; the elimination of sauce sachets, and that’ll save around 300,000 sachets going to landfill, and also we want to eliminate single-use plastic beakers for drinks.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinn Féin surge to second place as Fine Gael stumble in latest poll

Saturday, 01/02/20 - 8:20am

Minimum wage increases 30c from today

Saturday, 01/02/20 - 8:10am

Calls for increased garda presence along Grand Canal after woman injured by scrambler

Friday, 31/01/20 - 7:15pm