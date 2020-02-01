Eco-friendly pupils switch off to combat climate change

A GROUP of pupils from Scoil Mhuire Lourdes NS in Tullow are switching off for an hour every day and they want you to join them.

The girls from fifth class have embarked on this practical project to combat climate change.

The team, consisting of Jamie-Lee Fitzgerald, Kayleigh Garry, Holly Lavin, Niamh Murray, Mia Nolan and Arta Pilmane are already through to the regional final of SEAI One Good Competition, which takes place in Dublin on Thursday 27 February.

The competition challenges school children to come up with ‘One Good Idea’ to tackle climate change and energy waste.

After hours of careful research and deliberation, the pupils’ project has resulted in the birth of a young group of like-minded pupils who call themselves ‘The Sassy Sixty Savers’.

The project, which is aptly called ‘Hour of no power’, is a challenge to people everywhere to switch off TVs, phones and tablets for 60 minutes every day. It gives families an opportunity to adopt a lifestyle change that allows them to spend more time talking and engaging with one another.

‘Sassy Sixty Savers’ is now laying down the gauntlet to all our readers and their families by asking you to join them for just one hour every day in turning off those screens and reduce energy waste.

It’s just a 60-minute switch off! Are you in?