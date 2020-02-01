Op Trans inspires hundreds to get walking

A COLD, crisp morning proved no match for the hundreds of enthusiastic Co Carlow participants who set off on Operation Transformation’s 5km community walks recently. More than 700 people participated in the walks in the six locations across the county, with a team of volunteers working together to promote and co-ordinate the walks.

The walks were held in Palatine GFC hosted by Bennekerry Tinryland Community Games; Ballinkillen Hurling Club, hosted by Ballyloughan ICA; Bagenalstown de la Salle College, hosted by Bagenalstown Improvement Group; Ballinabranna GFC, hosted by Ballinabranna NS parents’ association; Ballon GFC, hosted by Ballon/Rathoe AC; and Clonmore GFC, hosted by Hacketstown Runners AC. Lots of enthusiasm and community spirit was evident from all of the participants. The community walks were supported by Carlow Sports Partnership, Carlow County Council, Sport Ireland and Healthy Carlow.

At the end of 2019, Carlow Sports Partnership offered a grant to local clubs and groups to host a 5km community walk for Operation Transformation.

“It can be difficult to go out and exercise in the cold, dark months of winter and Operation Transformation brings communities out,” explained Martha Jane Duggan from Carlow Sports Partnership.

Six community groups were shortlisted and in return for organising the Operation Transformation walks, those communities were rewarded with an investment of €1,000 to fund a follow-on fitness programme in each of their areas. This year saw 17,000 people take part in 143 walks nationwide, up from 105 in 2019.

Carlow Sports Partnership is also involved in Operation Transformation’s ‘Ireland Lights Up’ campaign across GAA clubs. Now in its third year, this initiative has surpassed all expectations with a 40% increase in clubs registered this year. It’s seen as another great venture that promotes the use of local facilities and provides motivation to get out and partake in activities by bringing communities together. The GAA clubs involved this year are Ballinabranna GAA, Ballinkillen Hurling Club, Ballon GFC, Éire Óg GFC, Mount Leinster Rangers, Old Leighlin GFC, Palatine GAA, St Mullins GAA and Tinryland GFC.

Ireland Lights Up continues during the eight-week broadcast period of the hit RTÉ show, ending on 26 February.

Park runs in Carlow and Tullow also continue and walkers are most welcome. The events are family-friendly, flat 5km routes which take place every Saturday at 9.30am. They are run by volunteers and participation is free.