Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the second most popular party, according to the latest election opinion poll.

Fianna Fáil hold onto their lead on 23%, followed by Sinn Féin 21% with Fine Gael trailing on 19%.

A survey of a thousand voters was carried out by The Times Ireland and Panelbase between January 24 and 30..

The Social Democrats, Labour and Solidarity-People before Profit are each on 5% ahead of polling day next Saturday.

Fianna Fáil – 23%;

Sinn Féin – 21%;

Fine Gael – 19%;

Green Party – 10%;

Labour Party – 5%;

Social Democrats – 5%;

Solidarity/People Before Profit – 5%;

Others – 11%;