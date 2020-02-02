Council leaves door open to attend any future RIC commemoration

A MOTION calling on the council not to send a representative to any RIC commemoration during the lifetime of the current council was defeated at the January meeting.

Cllr John Cassin put forward the notice of motion, seconded by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Cathaoirleach cllr John Pender stated that he has been invited to the controversial commemoration in his capacity as chairman, but had refused the invitation. He stated that it was up to each future cathaoirleach to apply their own judgement in relation to invitations and attendances at various public events. Cllr Pender added that each year the council places its trust in the judgement and ability of that cathaoirleach – a vote of confidence to take on the role in accordance with the views of council members.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that it would be “foolish to tie the hands of the cathaoirleach”, adding – along with several other members – that the cancelled RIC commemoration was ill-advised and simply shouldn’t have happened.

The debate got heated on several occasions, with cllr Wallace describing Fine Gael as “the eviction party of the 21st century”, while cllr Charlie Murphy argued with Sinn Féin’s Andy Gladney that his party “didn’t have a monopoly on the desire for a 32-county Ireland”.

A vote for cllr Cassin’s motion resulted in five voting in favour – cllr John Cassin (Ind), cllr Andrea Dalton (FF), cllr Andy Gladney (SF), cllr Fintan Phelan (FF) and cllr Adrienne Wallace (PBF). All other councillors in the chamber (11 members) voted against the motion, with cllrs John Murphy and William Paton absent.