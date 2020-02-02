Craft companies set out their stall at RDS enterprise expo

BUSINESSES from Co Carlow had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase 2020 in the RDS, Dublin.

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design, Jo Browne Natural Solid Perfumes and Sidereus Watches were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2020, that saw more than 2,700 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design creates beautiful wooden pieces, handcrafted using locally-sourced 100% sustainable Irish hardwood boards, which are ideal for the kitchen and giftware markets.

Jo Browne makes a range of natural skincare products. Initially known for her individually handmade natural solid perfumes which contain organic beeswax and essential oils, she now has a range that includes soaps, balms and essential oil diffuser.

From its base in Bagenalstown, Sidereus Watches creates a limited edition watch collection that celebrates Ireland’s ancient horological history with bold, contemporary designs that take inspiration from the side elevations of the tumuli at Brú na Bóinne.

The companies were selected by the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow to take part in Showcase 2020. They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event, including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

“The Local Enterprise Showcase is always an exciting element of Showcase. The clients here are the up-and-coming talent of Irish craft and design,” said Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with Carlow County Council’s LEO.