Garda injured as six people arrested during ‘Free Speech’ protest

Six arrests have been made after a garda was injured during a protest in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí arrested the men as supporters of the Irish Freedom Party were taking part in the demonstration on Kildare Street yesterday.

A garda received injuries to his hand during the incident.

Demonstrators from rival sides were forced apart by gardaí as the rally took place outside Leinster House.

Videos posted on social media showed clashes with a number of counter-protesters who were holding a rally.

Uniformed and Public order members of the force attended the scene.

All six men have been released pending a court appearance at a later date.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he wanted to strengthen hate speech legislation.

A public consultation was launched last year in a bid to update Ireland’s law on hate speech.