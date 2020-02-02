SIPTU wants candidates to ditch pension age increase

THE CARLOW/Kilkenny District Council of SIPTU has called on workers to vote for parties which have clearly stated their support for the ‘STOP67’ campaign. The campaign aims to halt the increase in the state pension age to 67 from next year and to 68 in 2028.

Explaining the campaign to stop the increase of the state pension age to 67 on 1 January 2021, SIPTU Carlow/Kilkenny District Council co-ordinator Michael Browne said: “SIPTU representatives are not surprised that this is a major general election issue. We have been hearing from our members since the abolition of the transitional pension scheme in 2014 about the difficulties that the retirement gap has been causing for workers. This includes the absolute indignity of people coming up to 65 years of age who are expecting to get their pension but are instead forced to sign on the dole.

“This campaign is not only about stopping the rise of the pension age to 67 but also the creation of a stakeholder forum which will consider issues such as finances, age discrimination and others that effect people in their retirement. This forum should also consider bringing the age of entitlement for the state pension back to 65 years of age,” said Mr Browne

SIPTU Carlow/Kilkenny District Council chairperson Veronica Drea stated that the council will lobby Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael candidates in their areas to make sure their parties declare a willingness to introduce legislation to stop the increase in the state pension age. “If these parties continue to refuse to back the ‘STOP67’ campaign, the SIPTU Carlow/Kilkenny District Council executive is calling on all union members in the county, and all other workers, not to vote for their election candidates,” she said.