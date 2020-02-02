Woman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat in suspected hate crime

  • Home >
Sunday, February 02, 2020

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate crime in the North.

Just before 10.30pm last night, the man tried to get into a property at St Patrick’s Terrace in Omagh, armed with a bat and shouting racial slurs.

A 34-year-old man blocked his entry, while a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy jumped from a first floor window to escape.

The woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery, but the little boy was not hurt.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody while investigations are ongoing.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A 22-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were inside the home were so in fear that they jumped from a first-floor window to try to get away.

“As a result the woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery. The child was not harmed.

“The suspect in custody was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at present.

“We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I am appealing for witnesses.

“Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

