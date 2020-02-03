Man, 30s, dies following collision in Donegal

A man in 30s has died following a collision in Donegal.

The single-car collision occurred at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point at around 4am this morning.

Emergency services and the Coast Guard are at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí said the Muff/Moville road (R238) is currently closed for a forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions in place and it is expected to re-open later this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road between 3.00am and 4.30am this morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.